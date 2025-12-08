Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gisele Bündchen Sexy Surfboard Photoshoot in Miami

Gisele Bündchen I'm The Sexy Surfer!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gisele Bündchen Too Hot To Handle In Miami ... Quiet On Set!
Backgrid

Forget the "Silver Surfer," Gisele Bündchen is the Sexy Surfer ... and we've got the pics to prove it!!!

Check out these snaps of Gisele getting back to her supermodel roots ... she's doing a photo shoot in Miami, with a surfboard in hand and a wetsuit that shows she's got legs for days.

1208-Gisele-Bundchen-Miami-Surf-SUB-1
Backgrid

Gisele looks happy to be back on a working set ... she mostly put her career on pause when she was married to Tom Brady ... and, frankly, it's good to see her doing her thing.

We've been seeing more and more of Gisele getting back to work ... on Saturday she was in workout gear filming a different commercial.

1208-Gisele-Bundchen-Miami-Surf-SUB-2
Backgrid

Unclear what Gisele is promoting here ... but just look at the photos of her on the beach, she could sell sea salt to a snail.

Surf's up!!!

