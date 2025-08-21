Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Epic Summer With Baby Boy and Kids

No one does 'effortless summer' better than Gisele Bündchen -- the iconic model gave an adorable update to her millions, with precious pics of her growing family!

The 45-year-old hot mama snapped a selfie with her son, who she welcomed with boyfriend Joaquim Valente back in February.

Soaking up summer's serenity, the Brazilian babe sailed to new heights in casual fashion -- seen here rockin' a striped top paired with blue jeans ...

Gisele's father, Valdir Bündchen, was also showcased in the post captioned, "Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us! 💛"

Clearly Bündchen bounced back after baby #3 to a cat-walk-ready physique ... her bod in this neon orange suit is fire!

Her two other kiddos -- who she shares with ex Tom Brady -- were also part of the summer highlights ...