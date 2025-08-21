Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Epic Summer With Baby Boy and Kids
Gisele Bündchen ... Sailing Through Summer With Her Kiddos ... Precious Pics!
No one does 'effortless summer' better than Gisele Bündchen -- the iconic model gave an adorable update to her millions, with precious pics of her growing family!
The 45-year-old hot mama snapped a selfie with her son, who she welcomed with boyfriend Joaquim Valente back in February.
Soaking up summer's serenity, the Brazilian babe sailed to new heights in casual fashion -- seen here rockin' a striped top paired with blue jeans ...
Gisele's father, Valdir Bündchen, was also showcased in the post captioned, "Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us! 💛"
Clearly Bündchen bounced back after baby #3 to a cat-walk-ready physique ... her bod in this neon orange suit is fire!
Her two other kiddos -- who she shares with ex Tom Brady -- were also part of the summer highlights ...
Check out the gallery above, happy scrolling 😘!