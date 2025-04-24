Gisele Bündchen, Ivanka Trump & Karlie Kloss Meet Up on Costa Rica Beach

Meeting of the Minds & Bodies in Costa Rica ...

Gisele Bündchen, Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss brought a ton of star power to a beach in Costa Rica this past weekend ... dressed in the proper revealing attire.

The tremendous trio hung around on the sand, surrounded by family members and chatting amicably -- with Ivanka seemingly breaking out into a big laugh.

Ivanka wore a bright blue bikini top for the day out ... adding a tropical floral skirt to the ensemble.

Gisele matched her energy with a similar outfit in an all-black variety ... adding a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun off her face.

Karlie and Gisele were basically twinning ... though KK wore a slightly longer black skirt to the beach. She held hands with one of her kids, walking slowly across the sand with her little one.

Gisele is a big fan of the region too ... splitting time between the country and Miami, Florida with her man Joaquim Valente. The two recently welcomed their first child together into the world.