Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gisele Bündchen Goes Paddleboarding in Tight White Swimsuit

Gisele Bündchen Victoria's Workout Secret ... Paddleboarding Makes Me Look Angelic!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
061525_gisele_bundchen_kal
PADDLING AWAY
BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen brought some of that Victoria's Secret Angel glow to the water in Florida Saturday ... paddleboarding with some pals in a tight white swimsuit.

The model and mother-of-three went for a relaxing cruise atop the calm water in Surfside, FL with a couple of pals ... certainly sticking out in a tight white one-piece.

Gisele Bündchen Goes Paddle Boarding in Surfside, Florida
Launch Gallery
Post-Pregnancy Paddleboard Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Gisele tried to keep a low profile in a hat with a long brim and sunglasses ... but, it's hard to hide when you're one of the biggest supermodels on the planet.

GB seemed to have a fun time with a few pals -- also decked out in swimwear -- just floating around. Paddleboarding's definitely good exercise ... and, whether in Costa Rica or the Sunshine State, it seems Bündchen enjoys the sun and surf.

020525_tmz_live_gisele_kal
WELCOME TO THE FAM!!!
TMZ.com

We've seen her splitting time between Florida and the Central American country since the birth of her son back in February.

Remember ... photogs spotted her hanging out with model Karlie Kloss and First Daughter Ivanka Trump on a beach in Costa Rica back in April -- this just a month after she was suntanning, going for walks and laughing with her man Joaquim Valente around the Miami area.

061525-gisele-bundchen-primary-2
Backgrid

She's back stateside for now ... but, ya never know how long she'll be here -- so, check out these pics before she's back to jet-setting!

related articles