Gisele Bündchen Goes Paddleboarding in Tight White Swimsuit

Gisele Bündchen brought some of that Victoria's Secret Angel glow to the water in Florida Saturday ... paddleboarding with some pals in a tight white swimsuit.

The model and mother-of-three went for a relaxing cruise atop the calm water in Surfside, FL with a couple of pals ... certainly sticking out in a tight white one-piece.

Gisele tried to keep a low profile in a hat with a long brim and sunglasses ... but, it's hard to hide when you're one of the biggest supermodels on the planet.

GB seemed to have a fun time with a few pals -- also decked out in swimwear -- just floating around. Paddleboarding's definitely good exercise ... and, whether in Costa Rica or the Sunshine State, it seems Bündchen enjoys the sun and surf.

We've seen her splitting time between Florida and the Central American country since the birth of her son back in February.