Ivanka Trump Trains Jiu-Jitsu w/ Gisele's Man, Joaquim Valente

Fair warning to anyone trying to get close to Ivanka Trump ... the Secret Service may not be your biggest problem, 'cause the First Daughter just flexed her skills on the mat -- thanks to a training sesh with Gisele's man!

The 43-year-old daughter of the 47th U.S. President was seen training BJJ with Joaquim Valente and his two brothers, Pedro and Gui, at their facility in south Florida.

"Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in tradition and guided by the 753 Code, it builds physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance," the Valente Brothers wrote on social media, alongside a video of the workout session.

Ivanka shared the clip with her 11.2 million followers on X ... where she and the Valentes work on different techniques, from arm bars to throws.

While Trump, a blue belt, is fairly new to the martial art ... she's got very accomplished professors. The Valente bros are all black belts, as is their father, Pedro Sr., who trained under the legendary Grandmaster Helio Gracie.

Of course, Ivanka isn't Joaquim's first high-profile client. Valente trained Gisele (along with her kids) for years. Once GB and Tom Brady split, she began dating Joaquim.

Valente and Bundchen welcomed their first child together (Gisele's third) earlier this year.