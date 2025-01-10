Mark Zuckerberg Still Wants Pro MMA Fight

Now entering the UFC Octagon ... Mark Zuckerberg?!? Don't laugh -- the Meta billionaire just revealed he still fully intends on taking a professional MMA fight!!

Zuck doubled down on the plan during his sit-down on Joe Rogan's podcast this week ... and brutal ACL injury be damned, he hasn't given up on showing the world he can kick serious ass.

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

The Facebook founder -- who's usually a jiu-jitsu guy -- explained he's warmed up to the idea of branching out to different combat styles in MMA ... especially with all the strain on joints that comes with grappling.

Essentially, Zuck wants to put his punchable face to good use (his words, not ours).

As we previously reported, 40-year-old Zuck tore his ACL while training for a fight back in 2023 ... requiring surgery to repair his knee.

Prior to that, he spent months negotiating a super-fight with Elon Musk -- with buddy and UFC honcho Dana White at the center of the talks -- but the event never came to fruition.

We've covered it extensively -- Zuck is not your usual nerd, as he's placed well in several tournaments ... and has trained with some of the best fighters in the world like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Zuck said it'll probably be too hard to make a fight happen in 2025, as his day job's got him a bit tied up at the moment ... and it would be hard to get in the right head space to prepare for an opponent.