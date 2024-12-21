Mark Zuckerberg Claims Reported 5,000-Square-Foot Bunker Just 'A Little Shelter'

Oh, That Little Old Thing?!

Mark Zuckerberg's not building a doomsday ranch out in Hawaii ... claiming reports of his 5k-square-foot basement have blown rumors about his Kauai home out of proportion.

Here's the deal ... Bloomberg's "The Circuit" posted uncut footage from their recent episode, where Zuck attempts to clear the air on last year's WIRED report that he would have a 5,000-square-foot bunker under his Kauai compound.

The Meta CEO tells 'The Circuit's Emily Chang -- with a straight face mind you -- that it's, "just like a little shelter," boiling it down to essentially just "a basement."

While Chang begins to crack up at the comments, he continues, “Whatever you want to call it, hurricane shelter whatever. I think it got like, blown out of proportion as if like the whole ranch was some kind of like doomsday bunker, which is just not true.”

Worth noting ... Mark's Hawaii home reportedly sits on 1,400 acres -- so a 5,000-square-foot bunker just sorta fits the size of the property, and probably has tons of ways to pass the time in case of a zombie apocalypse!

Zuckerberg goes on to say the Kauai property is meant for ranching, with a goal of creating the highest quality beef in the world ... just a "really fun project."