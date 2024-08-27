Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Censored META Over COVID and Hunter Biden

Mark Zuckerberg regrets what he calls the Biden administration's censorship during the COVID-19 pandemic ... claiming the White House pressured META to suppress comments and theories that ran counter to the party line.

The Meta CEO fired off a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan ... in which he claimed "senior Biden administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured" his company to censor stories related to the pandemic.

Per Zuckerberg, Biden's administration made requests for Meta to go after "humor and satire" pieces about COVID ... and the tech legend expressed regret over his decision to comply.

He added ... "Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again."

Zuckerberg also copped to Meta suppressing New York Post stories about Hunter Biden and his laptop during the 2020 election. He claimed the FBI had warned his company about a "potential Russian disinformation operation," which was allegedly targeting the Bidens.

He continued ... "We sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply ... It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story."