Noah Lyles Under Fire For Partying In Paris Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

The Olympics may be over, but Noah Lyles is still catching heat ... after the U.S. track superstar was seen partying it up in Paris just days after his positive Covid-19 test.

But, Noah says it's much ado about nothing ... the 100m gold medalist says he's virus-free, and has been since Friday.

Lyles hit up the L'Arc Paris after the closing ceremony on Sunday -- five days after testing positive for COVID-19 (Noah revealed he tested positive early Tuesday morning) -- and seemed to be enjoying himself in the City of Lights, dancing to a Pop Smoke track while draped in an American flag.

However, some fans on social media called out the 27-year-old for his decision to hit the club, questioning how he went from needing a wheelchair on the track on Thursday, to dancing well into the Paris night on Sunday.

Bottom line -- as long as Noah's right and he isn't contagious anymore, it's good to see him feeling better!

It wraps up a whirlwind Olympic Games for the track and field champ. After winning gold in a nail-biter in the men's 100-meter sprint, Lyles fell short in the 200-meter race, taking home the bronze medal while running with Covid-19.

Of course, the 200m race is Noah's strongest, and the one he has dominated over the last couple of years.

