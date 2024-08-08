Noah Lyles Runs 200-Meter With Covid At Olympics, Earns Bronze Medal

Team USA track superstar Noah Lyles shockingly finished with a bronze medal in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Olympics ... that is, until it was revealed he is currently battling Covid, but elected to participate in the event.

The 27-year-old athlete set a lofty goal for himself heading into Paris ... declaring he'd be the first American in 40 years -- since Carl Lewis -- to win BOTH the 100m and 200m sprints.

The much-anticipated race -- which Noah was favored to win -- went down minutes ago. Despite getting off to a decent start, Lyles appeared unable to find his stride, and never really gained ground on Letsile Tebogo, from Botswana, and USA's Kenny Bednarek.

Many were puzzled by how Lyles just looked different ... but now with his positive diagnosis, it makes much more sense.

Lyles -- who sported a mask prior to the race -- fell to the ground after crossing the finish line ... and required wheelchair assistance.

Tebogo finished with a time of 19.46, and Kenny, 19.62. Lyles crossed the finish line in 19.70.

FYI, Lyles' best time ever was 19.31 in 2022 ... the third fastest time in the race's history.

Of course, Lyles cleared what was thought of as the bigger hurdle last week when he won gold in the 100m race ... a heat that was so close, broadcasters believed he'd actually finished in second place.

