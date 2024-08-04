Noah Lyles Crowned World's Fastest Man, Months After World Champion Debate

Noah Lyles is a true world champion ... crowned the "World's Fastest Man" after winning the 100m dash -- months after he told NBA champs to stop calling themselves world champions.

The Olympian just took gold in the men's 100m in a heart-stopping finish ... narrowly edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by .005 seconds to win Olympic Gold.

In fact, the race was so close commentators initially thought Thompson won ... before the photo finish proved otherwise.

With Lyles' win, he takes home the gold and the unofficial title given to the winner of the Olympics 100m -- "World's Fastest Man" ... a big honor especially considering the X beef NL engaged in last year.

ICYMI ... Lyles won three golds at the World Athletic Games in Budapest last year -- and promptly called out NBA title winners for referring to themselves as world champions 'cause they only play other North American teams.

We caught up with Noah who told us he didn't give a single you know what about how NBA players were feeling ... adding they totally missed his point about wanting to give track the same level of exposure as basketball.