Mark Zuckerberg Calls Donald Trump 'Badass' For Assassination Attempt Reaction

Donald Trump’s a bad man for popping right back up after an assassination attempt, says Mark Zuckerberg … though he’s stopping short of giving him an endorsement.

The tech guru discussed the 45th POTUS taking a bullet at his Pennsylvania Rally in a Bloomberg interview published Thursday … adding the dude’s a straight-up “badass.”

MZ says it wasn't just him hopping back up … but the visual of DJT pumping his fist while the American flag waved in the background really struck the Facebook founder. Zuck adds it’s not about politics, but instead speaks to his inherent patriotism.

That said, Mark didn't endorse Trump or Biden ... adding he doesn't plan on changing his neutral stance down the line either. Apparently, Zuck's keeping like Switzerland for this one.

In any case, high praise from Mark who doesn't have a great relationship with the former president ... Meta suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts after the January 6 insurrection. Restrictions on Trump's account were only recently lifted.

And, Trump still seems pissed about it ... 'cause just last week he took to Truth Social and threatened to throw election fraudsters in prison -- name-dropping Zuckerberg in his post.

BTW, Truth Social was partially born out of the Meta ban, so Mark kinda created his own competition here, and he might not want to back a direct competitor.

Play video content 7/13/24

It's totally possible Zuck might change his mind on the endorsement FWIW ... just take Elon Musk who swore he wouldn't back a presidential candidate but changed his tune hours after Trump was shot.