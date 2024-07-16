Elon Musk Donating $45 Million Per Month to Trump Super PAC

Elon Musk is putting his money where his mouth is ... pumping $45 million a month into a political action committee backing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, according to a new report.

Musk -- the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX-- is among a handful of tech tycoons donating cash to America PAC, which was recently started in June, per the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ identified some of the other America PAC donors as cryptocurrency investor twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, ex-US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe, and venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale.

You may recall, Musk threw his full support behind Trump after the attempted assassination of the Republican presidential nominee at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024 @elonmusk

Musk posted a clip on his social media platform, X, which showed the moment Trump was shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks with an AR-15 style rifle from a building rooftop at Saturday's rally in Butler, PA.

In the caption, Musk wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

The 45th president said he suffered a graze wound to his right ear and would have been killed if he had not turned sideways to read an immigration chart displayed on a screen while he was onstage.

Crooks was fatally shot on the rooftop, but not before he gunned down three spectators, killing one and wounding two others. The FBI is trying to determine a motive for the attack.