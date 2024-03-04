Mark Zuckerberg Geeks Out Over Million-Dollar Watch at Indian Pre-Wedding

Mark Zuckerberg was caught geeking out over a fellow billionaire's pricey watch -- and it's spurring quite a reaction online.

The Meta CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were filmed making small talk at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration weekend in Gujarat, India -- which included a rare performance from Rihanna, who was reportedly paid $6 million for the gig.

Mark Zuckerberg has become very good at small talk.



Here he pretends to be impressed at some dude’s watch. And succeeds.



This is bullish for AI, $META and $INDA.

Everyone was dressed to the nines ... as was instructed in an alleged nine-page dress code -- but it was Anant's pricey timepiece that caught the attention of Mark.

The Facebook founder was seen practically drooling over the Richard Mille watch worn by Anant -- whose father, Mukesh Ambani, is Asia's richest man and reportedly worth $112 billion.

Mark says in the video ... "You know I never really wanted a watch but after seeing that I was like, 'watches are cool.'"

Mukesh hosted a 3-day rager -- attended by VIP guests Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai -- in honor of Anant's upcoming nuptials to businesswoman Radhika Merchant at his home in Gujarat.

And while the festivities cost a pretty penny -- a reported $152 million, FWIW -- it took place yards away from some of the poorest people in the world ... next to a slum, no less.

So ... not that surprising people are finding Mark's behavior a little cringe-y considering what he was doing, and where they were.