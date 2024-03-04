Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mark Zuckerberg Geeks Out Over Million-Dollar Watch at Indian Pre-Wedding

Mark Zuckerberg Geeks Out Over $1 Million Watch ... During Indian Pre-Wedding

3/4/2024 8:12 AM PT
Mark Zuckerberg Geeks Out Over Fellow Billionaire
Getty Composite

Mark Zuckerberg was caught geeking out over a fellow billionaire's pricey watch -- and it's spurring quite a reaction online.

The Meta CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were filmed making small talk at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration weekend in Gujarat, India -- which included a rare performance from Rihanna, who was reportedly paid $6 million for the gig.

Everyone was dressed to the nines ... as was instructed in an alleged nine-page dress code -- but it was Anant's pricey timepiece that caught the attention of Mark.

The Facebook founder was seen practically drooling over the Richard Mille watch worn by Anant -- whose father, Mukesh Ambani, is Asia's richest man and reportedly worth $112 billion.

3/1/24
GIVING IT HER ALL

Mark says in the video ... "You know I never really wanted a watch but after seeing that I was like, 'watches are cool.'"

Mukesh hosted a 3-day rager -- attended by VIP guests Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai -- in honor of Anant's upcoming nuptials to businesswoman Radhika Merchant at his home in Gujarat.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Together
Launch Gallery
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Together Launch Gallery
Getty

And while the festivities cost a pretty penny -- a reported $152 million, FWIW -- it took place yards away from some of the poorest people in the world ... next to a slum, no less.

So ... not that surprising people are finding Mark's behavior a little cringe-y considering what he was doing, and where they were.

mark zuckerberg and wife dressed up insta

The pre-wedding weekend wasn't without a little charity. The couple of the hour was photographed hosting a communal dinner for 51,000 locals -- so the bash wasn't totally tone-deaf.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later