Donald Trump's Instagram & Facebook Suspensions Ending, Meta Announces

Donald Trump is now allowed to make a comeback to social media -- Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is ending his suspension -- but it'll come with some rules.

Meta made the announcement Wednesday, saying the accounts will be restored in the coming weeks -- noting it believes users should be able to hear what politicians have to say in order to make informed decisions.

Meta continues, "The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances. The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms."

However, the reinstatement comes with words of caution, "But that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform. When there is a clear risk of real world harm – a deliberately high bar for Meta to intervene in public discourse – we act."

As you know, Trump was kicked off a handful of social media apps and sites back in January 2021 after companies concluded he used the platforms to incite the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

You'll recall -- he was booted from Facebook/Instagram and others, including Pinterest, Shopify Twitch, Snapchat, Reddit and even TikTok.