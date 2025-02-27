FBI Director Kash Patel Considering Having UFC Train Agents

Newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel wants his org to kick some serious ass ... with reports stating he's considering bringing in UFC trainers to work with agents!!

According to Reuters, Patel suggested the idea in a video conference with supervisors on Wednesday. In the call, he proposed establishing a formal relationship with Dana White's promotion to fine-tune agents' self-defense skills.

The idea may seem a bit odd ... and that's how it's being received by at least a few agents, who said it was "surreal" and "wacky," according to the outlet.

Unclear if UFC's interested in the partnership ... but White would seemingly be on board, as he's a big supporter and friend of President Donald J. Trump.

In fact, POTUS has hit up plenty of UFC events during his time ... including an outing at 302 at the Prudential Center back in June, which was met with a roaring ovation.

Play video content 6/1/24 UFC/ESPN+

That being said, Patel's dream could certainly become a reality with one phone call.

Some police departments have had similar help from combat sports ... using Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to work on grappling techniques to help officers detain criminals.

One source pointed out to the outlet that agents already get training for physical altercations ... so some see it as a flashy way to get Trump's buddies involved.