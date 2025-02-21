Pro Women's Hockey Players Throw Hands in Fight During Game

Play video content PWHL

The Professional Women's Hockey League looked more like the UFC on Thursday ... as a fight broke out during the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet game -- and the ladies threw down!!

It happened during the third period of the contest at TD Place ... after Boston's Jill Saulnier hit Ottawa's Tereza Vanisova, causing her to lose her stick.

As Vanisova was getting up, Saulnier kept pushing her ... and that's when all hell broke loose.

Vanisova, a forward, had enough of the bullying ... and started throwing haymakers at Saulnier's face.

Saulnier quickly defended herself by throwing punches back -- and the two went at it, landing several jabs to the face in the exchange.

The women were eventually separated, and both Vanisova and Saulnier -- who ended up with a bloody mouth -- were sent to the penalty box.

This is considered the first real fight in PWHL history since the league -- which has six teams -- launched in 2023.