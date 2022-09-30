NHL Ref Punched In Face During Wild vs. Stars Hockey Game

Play video content Courtesy of NHL

Minnesota Wild player Brandon Baddock inadvertently socked a linesman in the face while fighting with Dallas Stars winger Jerad Rosburg during a preseason game ... and gotta say, refs got a chin!

It all went down Thursday night during the Minnesota Wild's game against the Stars ... Baddock was fighting Rosburg on the ice when linesman CJ Murray attempted to break up the scrap.

In the clip, you see Baddock elbow Rosburg, whose jersey was over his face ... prompting Murray to separate the two players.

At that moment, Baddock fired a straight right ... and it connected with the referee.

Murray, a former hockey player (probably why he didn't crumble to the ground), eventually restored order -- separating both players -- and it appears nobody was injured.

It was obviously an accident ... but, good luck getting a favorable call now.