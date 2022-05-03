Lightning's Jan Rutta Bloodied After Wild On-Ice Brawl In Maple Leafs Game

A huge brawl erupted during the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs playoff game on Monday night ... and things got so violent during the melee, a Tampa Bay player left the ice a bloody mess.

The crazy scene all went down in the third period of Toronto's blowout win ... when a bunch of Lightning players took issue with Wayne Simmonds' hit on Jan Rutta.

Broadcast footage of the game showed Tampa Bay players were so upset with Simmonds, they tried to coax him into a scrap.

But, Simmonds didn't appear to want any of it ... and things seemed to calm down.

However, during an ensuing commercial break -- everyone on the ice got after each other, with haymakers being thrown left and right all over.

Rutta appeared to get the worst of it -- catching one punch so flush in the face, it opened up a huge gash on his forehead.

Our first playoff fight 🏒



Morgan Rielly lands a direct hit on Jan Rutta

pic.twitter.com/mVT2zPxAUx — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 3, 2022 @Pickswise

Rutta left the ice with blood all over his hand, head and jersey.

Adding insult to injury, the Lightning weren't able to score a goal following the fracas -- and lost 5-0.