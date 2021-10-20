NHL's Marcus Foligno Kicks Off Epic On-Ice Fight With Superman Punch

NHL winger Marcus Foligno looked less like a hockey player and more like a UFC fighter Tuesday -- 'cause he threw a WILD Superman punch to kick off an epic on-ice brawl.

Foligno and Jets defenseman, Brenden Dillon, dropped the gloves in the first period of Minnesota's game against Winnipeg ... and it didn't take long for Foligno to try the famous MMA move.

Marcus Foligno starts his fight against Brenden Dillon with a superman punch pic.twitter.com/qURWlEurtn — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 20, 2021 @BradyTrett

Just seconds into the tilt, the Wild forward leapt into the air and threw the punch ... but fortunately for Dillon, it just barely missed.

The two -- known as some of the best fighters in the NHL -- then traded blows for a few seconds ... with Foligno at one point connecting with a HEAVY uppercut.

Foligno starts the fight with the superman punch. 👀👊 pic.twitter.com/hghI9Mf9Se — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2021 @Sportsnet

The guys were ultimately separated by the refs after about 30 seconds ... and based on the reaction of the two, Foligno clearly felt he won the scrap.

Both guys were hit with penalties for fighting ... though they each returned.

Foligno ended up getting the last laugh on Dillon -- the Wild won in crazy fashion in overtime, 6-5.