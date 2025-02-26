MMA Fighter Sean Loeffler Charged With Sexual Abuse While On Parole

MMA fighter Sean Loeffler has been charged with sexual abuse and more in Lincoln County, Oregon ... nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges and was given a two-year prison sentence.

Documents obtained by TMZ from Lincoln County Circuit Court show Loeffler has been formally charged with sexual abuse in the first and second degrees, plus two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.

The indictment sets a wildly uncomfortable picture, alleging the female victim "was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness" and was subject to the professional coach and trainer touching her vaginal area, as well as performing oral sex on her.

As for the unlawful sexual penetration charges, the indictment claims he penetrated her with an object other than his penis or mouth.

Loeffler allegedly committed the crimes on Feb. 7 and was arrested at the Chinook Winds Casino, the Lincoln City PD tells TMZ.

The victim -- who wishes to remain unidentified -- alleged in a since-deleted social media post seen by TMZ that their sexual interactions were consensual at first. When she no longer wanted to continue, she claimed she felt pressured to do what Loeffler desired because she feared for her safety as he allegedly grew angry.

Loeffler -- whose future with the UFC crumbled in 2012 due to a nasty ankle injury -- began his sentence for his domestic violence charges in May 2024, only to be released from Pleasant Valley State Prison in November.

The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation confirmed to TMZ the troubled athlete has been on parole since his release.