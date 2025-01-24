Marilyn Manson Won't Be Charged in Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Case

Update

11:26 AM PT -- A source close to Marilyn Manson tells TMZ ... The D.A. reviewed sworn testimony of witnesses and claimants that contradicted the claims they made. Including Smithline who sued and was interviewed by the press over her claims, only to later swear under oath that the claims were false and she was manipulated by Evan Rachel Wood into making false claims. And the sworn testimony of Ashley Walters that flatly contradicted both her claims and claims of Esme Bianco. And the latest claims by a claimant who never met Brian.

Marilyn Manson will not be charged by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office in his sexual battery case ... TMZ has learned.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Friday ... after a comprehensive four-year review by the D.A.'s Sex Crimes Division and sheriff's detectives, they've determined they won't charge Manson.

D.A. Hochman announced in a press release the department has determined the statute of limitations has lapsed in the domestic violence case, and the office can't prove the sexual assault allegations beyond a reasonable doubt ... so, they're not charging the singer.

The district attorney thanked the women who came forward to make their reports for their cooperation and patience ... and, though the office won't bring charges, Hochman adds he feels their stories will bring more awareness to challenges faced by sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.

TMZ broke the story back in 2021, when Special Victims Unit detectives showed up at Manson's L.A. pad, executing a search warrant and snagging media storage units, including hard drives.

Cops were already digging into some serious abuse allegations, including claims that Manson -- legal name Brian Warner -- locked women in a soundproof room at his home as a form of punishment.

As we reported, this came on the heels of Evan Rachel Wood, who Manson dated back in 2007 making very public allegations of abuse against the rocker.

Manson has continued to deny all allegations against him, and sources connected to his legal team say they've worked with investigators throughout the investigation.

In a shocking lawsuit filed against Wood by Manson, he accused his former lover of writing a fake letter from the FBI, pretending to be an agent and hinting at the fact he was under investigation.