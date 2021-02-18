Cops Digging into Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations

Exclusive

Marilyn Manson's in the crosshairs of federal and local law enforcement after a bunch of women accused the rocker of abuse ... and cops are set to talk with one of his alleged victims.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... detectives from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department plan to meet with one of Manson's alleged victims in the coming days, and we're told the meeting was the result of a wave of online allegations made by Manson's exes.

Our sources say Sheriff's deputies want to determine if a crime was committed, if it falls under their jurisdiction and if it warrants further investigation.

As you know ... one of Manson's accusers is "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood, who claims MM abused her over the course of their relationship. She claims he brainwashed and manipulated her into submission and started grooming her when she was a teenager.

The FBI actually was the first agency to get complaints against Manson after Wood's allegations, and the agency passed some of the information on to L.A. law enforcement. No word on whether or not the feds will get involved in investigating any of the various new allegations.

Play video content 2/3/2021 SplashNews.com/BACKGRID

As we reported ... cops swarmed Marilyn's Hollywood Hills home earlier this month for a welfare check after someone called police. Manson was home and was fine, but he never came out to talk to the officers.