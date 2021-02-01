Marilyn Manson Cut by Label After Evan Rachel Wood Alleges He Abused Her

Marilyn Manson's record label is dropping the hammer ... cutting him hours after his ex, Evan Rachel Wood, publicly claimed the shock rocker abused her for years.

The "Westworld" star posted a statement Monday morning, calling out her former fiance by name for the first time. She claims ... "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson."

Manson has yet to respond to the allegations, but Loma Vista Recordings has announced, "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately."

The label says it won't be working with Manson in the future either.

In her statement, Wood claimed Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

Wood and Manson were known to be dating in 2007 -- when she was 19 and he was 38 -- and they got engaged in 2010, but split later that year.

In a Rolling Stone article in 2016, Wood began speaking out about being a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence and became an activist for other survivors.

She went before Congress in 2018 to describe her struggles as a rape victim, and push for the sexual assault survivor's bill of rights to be passed nationwide. Still, she's never named her alleged abuser until today.

Due to the timing of her public comments, many already believed she was referring to Manson. He'd also made a disturbing comment in 2009 about fantasizing about killing Wood in an interview with Spin.