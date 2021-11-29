Marilyn Manson's House Raided By L.A. County Sheriff in Sexual Assault Investigation

Marilyn Manson's home was crawling with detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and it's related to his ongoing sexual assault investigations ... TMZ has learned.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Special Victims Unit detectives went to the shock rocker's home in West Hollywood early Monday morning, executing a search warrant.

We're told Marilyn was not home at the time ... and law enforcement forced entry with a warrant in hand.

Our sources say the search warrant is in connection to ongoing probes into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn ... and police seized media storage units, including hard drives, which will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

TMZ broke the story ... cops started digging into abuse allegations against MM back in February, meeting with one of his alleged victims.

As we've reported ... Manson is accused of locking women in a soundproof room in the home, something he allegedly did to punish them.