'Below Deck' Cast Member Gary King Sued for Sexual Battery

Bravo is facing a new lawsuit over "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Gary King … a former makeup artist from the show is now suing the network and the reality star over an alleged sexual assault.

TMZ has obtained the docs -- Samantha Suarez says Gary tried to pressure her into sleeping with him when she was instructed to bring him a snack to his hotel room in 2022 ... claiming when she tried to leave, the drunken star grabbed her, restraining her upper body and arms.

Suarez says she genuinely feared she was about to be raped and tried fighting him off. But she claims he slammed the door shut with both hands and his full weight, blocking her way out.

She says another crew member happened to call at that moment, and when she hurriedly answered, Gary realized a third party could hear what was going on and finally let her go.

Suarez says her BF and work colleague, Grey Duddleston, reported the incident and King even admitted to it -- but instead of Gary being fired, she claims Duddleston was investigated for "inappropriate use" of the walkie-talkie system ... before she and Grey were both eventually fired and put on a "do not hire" list.

Suarez is suing for sexual battery, hostile work environment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and more ... and is seeking big damages.