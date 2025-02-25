Patrick Beverley Sued Over Ball-Throwing Incident In Bucks Playoff Game

Ex-NBAer Patrick Beverley is being sued for chucking a basketball at a pair of Indiana Pacers fans during a playoff game last year ... with the spectators claiming the incident is still affecting their lives to this day.

Pat Bev -- who was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time -- threw the ball into the Pacers crowd twice in the closing minutes of the May 2024 matchup ... a contest that ultimately ended his team's season.

Bucks Patrick Beverly threw a basketball at a fan, not once, but twice towards the end of their playoff game loss. Beverly’s reputation takes a HUGE hit going into the offseason, when it will be harder for him to make up for it. Really bad look for Beverly. #NBA pic.twitter.com/MuvlFPaCxT — Crisis Communications in Sports Podcast (@SportsComms_Pod) May 3, 2024 @SportsComms_Pod

Two women -- Jessica Simmons and Katie Lanciotti -- claim Beverley's actions were completely unprovoked ... and being hit by his tosses resulted in mental and physical pain -- including medical expenses.

Simmons claims she was hit in the chest and had trouble breathing after the contact ... and EMTs were called to administer aid, with her blood pressure and pulse testing "extremely high."

Lanciotti claims Beverley's ball was thrown with so much force, it broke her necklace ... and she experienced immediate pain and soreness.

The women say they were embarrassed by the whole ordeal ... claiming security escorted them from their seats and paraded them through the arena in a perp walk-style manner.

The two fans -- who stated they did not know each other prior to the incident -- claim Beverley admitted he was in the wrong when he later apologized for his actions on his podcast.

Play video content 5/7/24 The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

In that same apology, the women claim Beverley painted them in a false light ... and his accusations they crossed the line with trash talk are totally bogus.

The Bucks are also being sued ... with the women claiming the org. is "responsible and liable" for Bev's outburst. Assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer is also listed as a defendant ... with the fans claiming he provoked fans near the Bucks bench.

The women don't specify the amount they're suing for, but in addition to recouping medical expenses, the cost of lost work, and other actual damages, Simmons and Lanciotti also want a judge to impose punitive damages.

Pat Bev was eventually suspended for his actions ... but he has yet to serve it, as he signed a deal to play professionally overseas.