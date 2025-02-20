Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. Suspended 25 Games For Violating NBA Anti-Drug Policy

Bobby Portis Jr. woke up to some bad news Thursday morning -- the NBA suspended the Milwaukee Bucks player 25 games without pay for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

In a statement put out minutes ago, the Association says the veteran forward tested positive for Tramadol -- a pain killer on the banned substance list.

Bobby's agent -- Mark Bartelstein -- provided his own statement to Shams Charania claiming Portis consumed the drug unintentionally ... as he thought he was taking Toradol.

"Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times," Bartelstein said. "Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was recently added to the banned substance list this past spring."

The statement added Portis was using the anti-inflammatory to deal with an elbow injury he suffered in a fall ... and was given the medication by one of his assistants.

"This has been incredibly difficult for him," Bartelstein said. "But he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation performance in every way."

It's not the first speedbump the 30-year-old has faced this season -- in November, his house was broken into during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.