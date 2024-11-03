Bucks Star Bobby Portis Jr. Says House Was Burglarized During Game

Play video content

Bobby Portis Jr. says he loves Milwaukee, but he's not feeling it back from the city ... 'cause a couple burglars broke into his home during a game -- and, he's got it all on video.

The Milwaukee Bucks star took to his X account Sunday ... sharing a video saying he loves the Cream City -- noting it's the first time in his 10-year journeyman career he's really felt at home somewhere.

Portis Jr. highlights his charitable work in the clip ... saying he's helped out with food drives, spoken to young people in the community and more -- saying Milwaukee's his home, so why wouldn't he want to make it a better place.

However, Portis says someone made his own home less safe Saturday night ... sharing video of two people -- flashlights on -- standing outside his frontdoor, apparently trying to break in.

Watch the clip ... two people -- outfitted in snow jackets with ski masks on -- seemingly working on the lock to Portis' home.

Portis asks people with any information to come forward ... offering a reward for any tip that helps him get some or all of his stuff back.

BPJ played pretty well against the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night ... scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a heartbreaking 114-113 loss.