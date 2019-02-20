NBA's Bobby Portis Rips Chicago Bulls for Trading Him

It's been 2 weeks since Bobby Portis was traded to the Washington Wizards, but the dude is clearly still upset with the Chicago Bulls ... telling TMZ Sports how the team straight "blindsided" him.

"I was very disappointed," Porter tells us ... "I was getting ready for a game, not knowing it was gonna happen ... you know, getting blindsided."

"But, I'm just happy to be with a team now that really wants me. I can't wait to get back started."

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Bulls in the 1st round of the 2015 NBA Draft -- and obviously felt he would be a Bull for a long time.

But, Chicago sent him packing in a deal for Otto Porter Jr. -- and now Portis is focused on settling in with his new team in his new city.

"They have a good basketball culture here," Portis said ... "I'm just happy to be a part of it."

By the way, the Wizards are only 2 games out of the playoff race -- and Portis is optimistic they can make a serious run.

In fact, Portis says he likes his new team so much ... he's down to help recruit free agents this offseason -- even giving a little D.C. pitch to Kevin Durant!!