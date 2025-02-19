Pat Boone Says Walt Disney Would Be Disgusted by What Company Has Become

Play video content TMZ.com

Pat Boone says Walt Disney would be appalled by the state of Disney today ... claiming the company's sold out its ideals to make a quick buck -- and, the company ain't for families anymore.

We caught up with the legendary singer and actor at LAX Tuesday ... and, he tells us that the founder of Disneyland "must be spinning in his grave" because Boone says the company's trying to shed its identity as a family filmmaker.

Boone says the company just wants to make money ... which is absolutely not what Disney envisioned when he founded the company.

PB talks about a Broadway-bound play he's involved in which tells the life of Walt Disney ... and, he believes it will remind people about Walt's original vision. While Pat doesn't name the musical in the clip, back in 2013 he presented the show "When You Wish: The Story of Walt Disney" at UCLA's Freud Playhouse -- so, it could be that's the show he's talking about.

Boone worked with Walt Disney Records back in the day ... releasing several songs through the label at the height of his fame in the 1950s and 1960s, including the holiday classic "Little Green Tree."

We also asked Boone -- a noted conservative in Hollywood -- about President Donald Trump's decision to name Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as his ambassadors to Hollywood ... listen to the clip to hear Boone's thoughts on the appointments.