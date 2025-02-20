Ja Morant's House Burglarized In December, $1 Million In Property Taken

Ja Morant had more than $1 million worth of items taken from his home back in December ... with the Memphis Grizzlies superstar getting hit in the same burglary sting that affected Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and more.

Local outlets report the 25-year-old guard was "Professional Athlete 6" named in the federal complaint that was unsealed earlier this week ... which stated valuables were jacked from the crib while Morant was at the FedExForum to play against the Golden State Warriors.

Morant had nine points that night ... with the Grizzlies beating the Dubs, 144-93.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ Sports officers responded to a reported burglary around 4 PM on Dec. 20 ... and while it did not name Morant, it stated it was "at the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player."

"Detectives are actively investigating the case, pursuing leads, and working to identify those responsible."

As we previously reported, alleged South American theft group members Pablo Cartes, Ignacio Cartes, Bastian Freraut, Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales, Alexander Chavez and Sergio Cabello were listed as defendants in the complaint.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property ... and face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Outside of Mahomes, Kelce and Burrow ... Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis and an unidentified Tampa Bay Buccaneers player also had their homes broken into.

Three of the men named in the complaint were arrested after a traffic stop in Ohio ... and are also facing charges of falsifying records in a federal investigation.