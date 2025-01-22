Joe Burrow Burglary Suspect Wore Bengals Hat Before Arrest, Body Cam Shows

Play video content

One of the four Chilean men believed to be connected to the Joe Burrow home burglary was sporting a Bengals hat when the group was pulled over by cops earlier this month ... an item that very well could have belonged to the Cincinnati quarterback himself.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol just released body camera footage of the Jan. 10 traffic stop that ultimately resulted in the Chilean nationals' arrests ... which was initiated by an improper lane change.

The cops executed a search of the vehicle after smelling marijuana ... and a designer bag and a suitcase with an LSU shirt were discovered in the trunk. In the glove box, window punchers were also found.

As we previously reported, Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Sergio Cabello are facing four felonies, including possessing criminal tools and participating in a criminal gang.

Burglary charges could be on the horizon ... as the investigation is still ongoing.