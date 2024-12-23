Joe Burrow Explains Samurai Sword Christmas Gifts, 'Well, They Wanted Guns'

Play video content

Joe Burrow is finally revealing why he bought his offensive linemen swords for Christmas ... explaining it was a bit of a compromise -- as his teammates initially said they wanted firearms.

The Cincinnati quarterback went into detail about the unique presents following the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns ... telling media members he didn't want to get his pals guns, so he opted for a little safer weapon.

"I was like, 'I don't know about guns, guys,'" he said with a smile. "And, so, I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, 'What's a cool weapon?' And Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool."

Burrow explained he had one of his employees hunt down some historical blades -- and he was able to have them delivered to his boys just before the big Dec. 25 holiday.

"I think guys were excited about it," Burrow said.

Several of Burrow's teammates have already publicly praised the signal-caller for the treats ... with guard Alex Cappa telling ESPN over the weekend it's "my favorite gift I've ever gotten by far because it's so different."