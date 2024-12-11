Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Burrow Addresses Home Burglary, 'I Feel Like My Privacy Has Been Violated'

Joe Burrow Addresses Home Burglary ... 'I Feel Like My Privacy Has Been Violated'

121124-joe-burrow-kal
FEELING VIOLATED
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow just addressed the burglary at his Ohio home ... and it's clear as day -- he's not pleased about any aspect of it.

The Bengals star actually got his feelings on the matter out of the way right at the outset of his Wednesday afternoon meeting with reporters ... saying straight up, "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

Joe Burrow's Ohio Home Reportedly Burglarized During 'Monday Night Football'
Getty

"So," he continued, "that's all I got to say about that."

A bedroom at Burrow's Cincinnati-area mansion was broken into and ransacked on Monday night ... while the 28-year-old was in Texas competing in a game against the Cowboys. Police wrote in an incident report that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was actually the one who called it in.

olivia ponton model sub
Getty

Burrow seemed extremely displeased that all of that was made known to the public on Tuesday -- and he told media members that's "one of my least favorite parts" of living the lifestyle of an NFL quarterback.

"That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career," he said, "still learning, but I understand it's the life that we choose doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Joe Burrow On The Bengals
Launch Gallery
Joe Burrow On The Bengals Launch Gallery
Getty

Burrow did not expound on anything about the incident much further ... in fact, he told one journalist after a few follow-ups, "I've said everything I want to say about it."

Burrow is hardly the only NFL superstar to have this happen this season -- homes belonging to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were also broken into a few weeks ago.

The NFL has warned its players to beef up security at their places in wake of the crimes.

related articles