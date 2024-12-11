Joe Burrow Addresses Home Burglary ... 'I Feel Like My Privacy Has Been Violated'

Play video content Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow just addressed the burglary at his Ohio home ... and it's clear as day -- he's not pleased about any aspect of it.

The Bengals star actually got his feelings on the matter out of the way right at the outset of his Wednesday afternoon meeting with reporters ... saying straight up, "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

"So," he continued, "that's all I got to say about that."

A bedroom at Burrow's Cincinnati-area mansion was broken into and ransacked on Monday night ... while the 28-year-old was in Texas competing in a game against the Cowboys. Police wrote in an incident report that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was actually the one who called it in.

Burrow seemed extremely displeased that all of that was made known to the public on Tuesday -- and he told media members that's "one of my least favorite parts" of living the lifestyle of an NFL quarterback.

"That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career," he said, "still learning, but I understand it's the life that we choose doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Burrow did not expound on anything about the incident much further ... in fact, he told one journalist after a few follow-ups, "I've said everything I want to say about it."

Burrow is hardly the only NFL superstar to have this happen this season -- homes belonging to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were also broken into a few weeks ago.