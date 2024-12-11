Tua Tagovailoa Sends Warning to Potential Burglars, I Have Armed Security!

Play video content Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa says he's not the one to mess with -- cautioning all potential crooks to "think twice" amid the rise in burglaries at NFL players' homes ... 'cause he's fully prepared.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was asked all about the unfortunate trend at Wednesday's press conference ... on the heels of Joe Burrow being the latest superstar to have his home broken into during "Monday Night Football" earlier this week.

The 26-year-old revealed he was also a victim of theft when his car was broken into recently ... but has since increased security for himself and his family.

"A little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house, so we got personal security to take care of all of that," Tagovailoa said.

"When we're on the road, we got someone with my wife, we got someone also at the house surveying the house."

Tagovailoa then gave the burglars a warning ... with a smile.

"Just to let that be known, they are armed. So I hope if you decide to go to my house, uhh ... you think twice."

Police continue to investigate all the robberies ... and the belief is Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' break-ins in October were related to a much bigger scheme.

The Chiefs quarterback weighed in on the matter ... calling the whole thing "frustrating" and "disappointing."

Play video content 11/13/24 Kansas City Chiefs