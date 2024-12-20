Joe Burrow Gifts Bengals Linemen Swords For Holidays

A bunch of quarterbacks are getting their linemen gifts this week, but Joe Burrow's presents to his boys were simply a cut above the rest ... as he got them all swords!!

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. reported on Thursday night that the Bengals signal-caller scored some "authentic Japanese Katana swords" for Cincinnati's big men -- and let each one pick out their own.

"They are all unique," Dehner Jr. reported. "Each sword comes with its own story, from certain towns or battles."

At least one of Burrow's protectors loved the present -- left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. called it "the most ancient form of respect."

Elsewhere in the NFL, Brock Purdy played the role of Santa well ... hooking his guys up with a bunch of Toyotas.

Play video content

The San Francisco 49ers QB surprised the linemen in their meeting room -- and when they all saw the rides with bows on them in the parking lot, they were floored.

"My mind is blown, honestly," Jaylon Moore said. "It's probably the greatest gift I ever got in my life."

The gesture is even more amazing when you consider Purdy is making less than $1 million a year on his rookie contract.

Patrick Mahomes, of course, kicked off all the gift-giving this week ... shelling out Yeti coolers full of watches, sunglasses and other goodies to his teammates.