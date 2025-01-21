Chilean Nationals Arrested In Connection With Joe Burrow Home Burglary

Four Chilean nationals who authorities believe had a role in the December burglary of Joe Burrow's Ohio mansion were arrested earlier this month, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court documents we obtained show the suspects were taken into custody on Jan. 10 ... after officials say they saw signs during a traffic stop in Ohio that the quartet was involved in ransacking Burrow's property back on Dec. 9.

More info about the report of a break-in at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati area home. Radio traffic states a bedroom window was broken and bedroom was ransacked. There is one window in the back of the house boarded up.

Authorities wrote in the docs that the men -- who were "illegally in the country or overstayed their permissions" -- were in possession of an LSU shirt and Bengals ballcap that they think were taken from Burrow's place.

They also stated the guys had Husky automatic center punch tools that are commonly used "by the South American Theft Group to break glass and enter into houses."

According to the report, the men also had a phone with historical cell site data that proved it was in the area of the December burglary at Burrow's residence.

None of the four -- who have been identified as Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Sergio Cabello -- are currently facing burglary charges ... but the docs show they've all been hit with four felonies, including possessing criminal tools and participation in a criminal gang.

The men are due in court for a hearing on the matter later Tuesday.