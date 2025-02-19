Mac McClung Won't Rule Out Dunk Contest Return, 'Never Say Never'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mac McClung says he'd be perfectly content with never suiting up in the NBA dunk contest ever again ... but won't entirely slam the door on the possibility of another title defense -- telling TMZ Sports he's keeping his options open.

We caught up with the 26-year-old as he was working an honorary shift at Raising Cane's in Orlando on Wednesday ... and asked all about his future in the annual competition.

While he is at peace with his potential retirement from the event, he said it's been hard to ignore the outcry from fans hoping to see him run it back.

"The people have not really let me have too much peace with it," McClung said. "Talking about next year already. I'm pretty set where I am at, but you know, I never say never."

It may be hard for him to turn down defending his title in 2026 ... with the likes of Ja Morant, Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon making it known they have an interest in taking part in next year's festivities in Los Angeles.

"It excites me for the contest," McClung said of the big names throwing around the possibility. "I love the contest, and I think it deserves those guys, and it's such a beautiful weekend. I love to see those guys out there."

