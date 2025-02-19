Aaron Gordon Says His All-Star Dunks Were Better Than Vince Carter's

Vince Carter is the undisputed king of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest ... but there's one guy who believes he actually deserves the crown without ever winning the competition -- Aaron Gordon.

The Denver Nuggets forward was asked for his take on the contest's history during his appearance on "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV ... which comes on the heels of the league paying tribute to the 25th anniversary of Vinsanity's historic outing.

Gordon's incredible 2016 duel with Zach LaVine was also mentioned frequently ... and when Michelle Beadle asked where their showdown ranked among the best, he stated he felt it surpassed the 2000 competition.

"Personally, I think [ours] was the best one," Gordon said. "I think there is a bit of nostalgia that plays in that 2000 dunk contest, you know?"

Aaron Gordon says his 2016 dunks were better than Vince Carter's in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 👀



"If you put my 4 dunks up against Vince Carter's 4 dunks, objectively I think my 4 dunks were better."@Double0AG | @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/WOjRN1a6ZN — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 19, 2025 @RunItBackFDTV

"Respectfully, Vince Carter is the GOAT ... but I think if you put my four dunks up against Vince Carter's four dunks, like, objectively, I think my four dunks were better."

Gordon's answer got a mixed reaction from fans ... sparking a heated debate on social media.