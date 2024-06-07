Aaron Gordon Gets Tattoo Tribute To Late Brother, Drew, Days After Death

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon's latest addition to his body art collection is a truly special piece -- dedicating part of his chest to his late brother, Drew, who tragically died in a car accident last week.

Gordon debuted the ink in an Instagram post on Thursday ... his first public appearance since it was announced Drew passed away at just 33 years old.

The new tat is a screaming gorilla on his pec ... with Drew's initials featured in the lower left corner.

"Big bruh lives thru me 🖤," Gordon said in the caption.

A number of Gordon's fellow NBA brothers shared their support ... including Jamal Murray, Baron Davis, Harrison Barnes, Mo Bamba and Isaiah Thomas.

As we previously reported, Drew was driving a three-wheel Vanderhall Carmel when he collided with a GMC Sierra around 1 PM on May 30.

He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation ... but officials believe impairment did not play a role in the accident.

The Nuggets released a statement following the news ... saying, "The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon."

"Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones."