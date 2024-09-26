Aaron Gordon Addresses Brother's Death, Says Teammates Helped Him Through It

Play video content Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon is opening up on his brother's tragic death ... crediting his teammates for their support "every step of the way" -- even attending the funeral services.

Gordon spoke with the media on Thursday -- the first time since Drew's passing in May -- and he praised the players for being there for him as he grieved the unthinkable loss.

Gordon admitted he didn't have the strongest relationships outside of his family prior to the fatal car accident ... but now, he cherishes all his connections -- and he considers the players his "brothers."

"These guys have been like, really, really, super supportive for me and I love them for that," Gordon said. "These guys have really developed into people I would call my own brother -- these are my brothers."

Gordon also explained his decision to wear No. 32 in Drew's honor ... saying it just felt right, as it's been worn by several family members over the years.

As we previously reported, Drew died in a car crash in Portland ... after his three-wheel Vanderhall Carmel collided with a GMC Sierra pickup.