NBA's Aaron Gordon Changing Jersey Number ... To Honor Late Brother

NBA star Aaron Gordon will honor his late brother every time he steps on the court ... making the move to change his jersey number as a special tribute to Drew.

The Denver Nuggets forward -- who previously wore No. 50 -- will sport No. 32 this upcoming season ... the same digits Drew had during his own career.

Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) is switching from No. 50 to No. 32 for the #Nuggets to honor his late brother and former pro player Drew Gordon, who passed away earlier in May. Drew used to wear No. 32.



Number last worn by Jeff Green in 2023. #NBA pic.twitter.com/7h7LzSOWlI — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) August 26, 2024 @EtienneCatalan

Drew played professionally overseas (where he won the Italian Cup) and in the G-League ... and made nine appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

The news comes almost three months after Drew tragically passed away in a car crash in Portland. The 33-year-old was driving a three-wheel Vanderhall Carmel when he collided with a pickup truck.

Gordon -- who averaged 13.9 points per game last season -- also paid tribute to Drew by getting a gorilla and his brother's initials tattooed on his chest.

Gordon hasn't publicly spoken much about his brother's death ... but his team said at the time they were devastated by Drew's death.