Luka Doncic Appears To Mouth 'F***ing P****' After Getting Tech In Game

Luka Doncic Appears To Mouth Expletives ... After Getting Tech

Luka Doncic wasn't just droppin' buckets on Tuesday ... the NBA star seemingly mouthed a soap-worthy phrase after receiving a controversial technical foul.

The apparent remark happened during the NBA Cup matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center ... when a referee whistled a foul on the 6'7" guard as he was defending Ja Morant.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives with the ball past Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game
Doncic disagreed with the call and waved off the ref ... and the gesture resulted in his fifth tech of the season.

The broadcast cameras zoomed in on Doncic to capture his shocked expression ... as well as his lips moving in the shape of what many believe to be "f***ing p****."

While it's unclear if that's what Doncic really mouthed ... it certainly looked that way.

Despite his disapproval over the incident, Doncic led the Mavs to their fifth consecutive win with a game-high 37 points.

Doncic was asked about the controversial call during the postgame press conference, and he said he sorted everything out with the official.

"He said he will rescind, get it back, 'cause I ain’t say a word," the 25-year-old said with a smile.

The 121-116 victory over the Grizzlies put the Mavs in the knockout round of the in-season tournament ... and Dallas will now face the Oklahoma City Thunder next Tuesday.

Hopefully for the Mavs, Doncic will keep his thoughts to himself during the contest.

