Luka Doncic Gets Beer Taken By Michael Finley After Clinching NBA Finals Berth

Luka Doncic just wanted to enjoy a cold one after leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, but Michael Finley had other plans ... smoothly jacking the superstar's beer in a hilarious moment.

The 25-year-old Slovenian hooper and his teammates celebrated the franchise's first Western Conference title since 2011 on Thursday ... easily handling the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the series, 124-103.

Naturally, the Mavs were in great spirits after clinching a matchup with the Boston Celtics ... but when Luka posted up alongside his pops and sipped a blonde ale during the postgame festivities, the former pro-turned-exec intervened.

In a clip posted on social media, Finley casually walks up to the franchise player and takes his beer ... and proceeds to dap up Luka's dad like nothing happened.

Luka Doncic and his father, Sasa, after the Dallas Mavericks clinched a spot in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/fbqhft2G6B — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 31, 2024 @GrantAfseth

Luka is visibly confused over the move ... even moving his hand up as if he was expecting to get the can back.

But that didn't happen ... and Finley strolled off without acknowledging the interaction.