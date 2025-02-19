Seven Charged In Mahomes, Kelce, Burrow Burglaries

Seven Chilean nationals believed to be behind the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow burglaries have been charged ... and they're accused of taking more than $2 million in valuables from several big-name athletes' homes.

The feds unsealed a criminal complaint this week ... which names alleged South American theft group members Pablo Cartes, Ignacio Cartes, Bastian Freraut, Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales, Alexander Chavez and Sergio Cabello as defendants.

The members are charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property ... and face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

The docs state the Chilean nationals have been going after jocks' homes between October and December 2024 ... and have broken in while the owners have been busy playing in games.

The docs break down the alleged heists ... claiming Mahomes and Kelce's pads were hit in early October -- with jewelry, money and other luxurious items taken while they were playing the New Orleans Saints.

On October 21, they then burglarized the home of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, with jewelry, a suitcase and a firearm stolen from the property, according to the docs.

The biggest haul was allegedly at the home of Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis, who had $1.484 million in jewelry, suitcases, bags, a safe and money taken on November 2 -- while his team played a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As we previously reported, the theft group allegedly targeted Burrow's home on December 9 ... when the Cincinnati Bengals were playing on the road against the Dallas Cowboys -- with $300k in jewelry and bags taken from his residence.

The last stop on the alleged theft tour, feds say, was in late December ... when the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player was burglarized -- and $1 million in goods was reported taken.

Play video content 1/10/25