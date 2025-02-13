Joe Burrow Burglary Suspects Hit With More Charges, Had Jewelry Photo Shoot

Three men believed to be connected to the Joe Burrow burglary have been hit with more charges, prosecutors announced this week ... with additional images being released of their photo shoot with the quarterback's alleged stolen jewelry.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales and Sergio Cabello were indicted on first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony burglary charges.

A fourth individual spotted alongside the suspects with the alleged stolen stuff was not charged ... as prosecutors said they could not tie him to being at Burrow's home during the burglary.

As we previously reported, the three Chilean nationals are already in trouble with the feds -- they were indicted for transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Officials claim more pics show the suspects flaunting Burrow's jewelry, money and luxury bags ... but told reporters on Wednesday they believe No. 9's home was far from the only target -- and they didn't act alone.

In fact, prosecutors said others involved in the string of burglaries could very well still be on the loose.