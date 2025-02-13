Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Burrow Burglary Suspects Hit With More Charges, Had Jewelry Photo Shoot

Joe Burrow Burglary Suspects Hit With More Charges ... New Jewelry Pics

Published
joe burrow burglary sub 2

Three men believed to be connected to the Joe Burrow burglary have been hit with more charges, prosecutors announced this week ... with additional images being released of their photo shoot with the quarterback's alleged stolen jewelry.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales and Sergio Cabello were indicted on first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony burglary charges.

joe burrow burglary sub 2

A fourth individual spotted alongside the suspects with the alleged stolen stuff was not charged ... as prosecutors said they could not tie him to being at Burrow's home during the burglary.

As we previously reported, the three Chilean nationals are already in trouble with the feds -- they were indicted for transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

joe burrow burglary suspects

Officials claim more pics show the suspects flaunting Burrow's jewelry, money and luxury bags ... but told reporters on Wednesday they believe No. 9's home was far from the only target -- and they didn't act alone.

In fact, prosecutors said others involved in the string of burglaries could very well still be on the loose.

Joe Burrow On The Bengals
Launch Gallery
Joe Burrow On The Bengals Launch Gallery
Getty

According to documents, close to $300k in goods were reported taken from Burrow's home on Dec. 9 while he was in Dallas to play the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" ... and an arrest was made a month later during a traffic stop.

related articles