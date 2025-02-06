Joe Burrow Burglary Suspect Allegedly Wore NFL Star's Chains Before Arrest

At least one of the three suspects charged in connection to the Joe Burrow burglary appeared to love what they allegedly made off with ... as new photos show a man draped in several chains belonging to the NFL superstar for a photo op prior to his arrest.

The FBI provided an update this week ... saying Jordan Sanchez, 22, Bastian Morales, 23, and Sergio Cabello, 38, were all indicted for transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said the investigation is ongoing ... and the charges appear to be just the "tip of the iceberg" in unearthing the crimes of the South American Theft Groups believed to be behind the string of high-profile burglaries at celebrities' homes.

"Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball," Parker said.

Officials believe the Dec. 9 burglary likely happened between 6 and 8 PM while Burrow was in Dallas to play against the Cowboys ... and charging documents state close to $300k worth of items was taken -- including jewelry, luggage and glasses.

As we previously reported, the three Chilean nationals were initially arrested during a Jan. 10 traffic stop ... and according to officials, Cabello deleted incriminating pics from his phone after being pulled over by cops -- including snaps of Burrow's jewelry and the back of his house.

During the traffic stop, one suspect was shown on body cam footage wearing a Bengals hat.

Interstate transportation of stolen property can result in up to 10 years in prison ... while falsification of records in a federal investigation can carry up to 20 behind bars.

