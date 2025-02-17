LAFC's Olivier Giroud's Home Burglarized, $500K In Jewelry Allegedly Stolen

Roughly half a million dollars worth of jewelry was allegedly stolen from Olivier Giroud's Los Angeles-area home during a burglary earlier this month, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement tells us ... the break-in was reported to cops by the soccer star's wife on Feb. 5 -- after she had discovered a smashed window at their property.

We're told Giroud's partner noted several pricey items were taken in the burglary -- including over 10 men's watches. She told officers the value of the missing stuff was close to $500,000.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident ... though the Los Angeles Police Department said it's still investigating the matter.