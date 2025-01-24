Falcons' Antonio Hamilton Sr.'s Georgia Home Burglarized

Yet another NFL player has had his home broken into ... this time a residence belonging to Atlanta Falcons defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. was burglarized early Friday morning.

According to a Roswell Police Department incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops were called to Hamilton Sr.'s Georgia home at around midnight after the football player told them his home security camera system had captured three men ransacking his pad.

The report states the suspects broke in through a back door using a hammer/mallet while Hamilton Sr. was on vacation ... and took a safe -- before bolting from the residence in a matter of minutes.

Cops say they deployed K9s after they arrived on the scene in an effort to find the thieves... though they couldn't ultimately locate them in the area.

The docs note, however, officers were able to find the safe that was taken from the residence near a fence at the home. They say it contained "firearms and multiple expensive hand bags."

Hamilton Sr. -- who's celebrating his 32nd birthday Friday -- seemed to comment on the matter on his Instagram page shortly after it all went down ... sharing a bible verse that read, "And since you don't know when that time will come, be on guard! Stay alert!"

It's not clear if the burglary at Hamilton's place is related to others that have occurred at NFL players' homes in recent months -- the Roswell Police Dept.'s investigation is still ongoing.